First Foundation announces CEO Scott Kavanaugh named President of two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries
Nov. 21, 2022 8:01 AM ETFirst Foundation Inc. (FFWM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) on Monday said that Chief Executive Officer, Scott F. Kavanaugh, has been named President of its two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries First Foundation and First Foundation Bank, effective immediately.
- Amy Djou, First Foundation Bank’s Chief Accounting Officer, will assume the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer of First Foundation Inc. and First Foundation Bank to succeed Chief Financial Officer and Interim President, Kevin Thompson, who has stepped down from his position.
- A search for a permanent replacement is underway.
- Kavanaugh has served as CEO of First Foundation Inc. and First Foundation Bank since 2009.
- Amy Djou had served as Chief Accounting Officer of the Bank since March 2021.
