Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) operating trends turned lower in Oct vs. Sep even as business and leisure demand remained healthy throughout the month.

October's same-property operating results were in line with our expectations, the lodging REIT said, with ADR up 15%, RevPAR down 3% and total revenues down 1% to October 2019.

Demand remained healthy until the week ended October 30 due to Halloween, negatively impacting both business and leisure travel.

Same-property occupancy remained consistent with Sept. at 73%, while ADR stood at $310 - down from $318 in the prior month. October was the ninth month in a row that the company achieved same-property ADR of over $300.

Revenue per room fell from $234 to $226, with Hotel EBITDA down from $43M to $41.2M.

The hotel trust expects business travel demand to decline through the end of the year due to the normal seasonal slowdown in travel.

Pebblebrook (PEB) continues to monitor business transient and group bookings in light of the increased number of companies announcing layoffs and expense reductions, particularly in the technology industry. To date, cancellations due to economic reasons at the company's hotels have been limited.