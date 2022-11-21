StageZero Life Sciences secures C$25M capital commitment from GEM Global
Nov. 21, 2022 8:07 AM ETStageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (SZLSF), SZLS:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- StageZero Life Sciences (OTCQB:SZLSF) stated Monday that it has secured C$25M financing facility from GEM Global Yield LLC for a term of 3 years.
- The agreement grants StageZero Life a right to draw down at its discretion on the issue of its common shares priced at 10% discount.
- Further, as part of the capital commitment, StageZero will issue up to 13.4M warrants to GEM Global, each against the first 13.4M shares purchased.
- "This is an exciting time of growth for us with new programs being rolled out and partnerships with employers and healthcare groups being implemented," commented StageZero Chairman and CEO, James R. Howard-Tripp.
