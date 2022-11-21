Mobileye rises as Wall Street starts coverage on chipmaker, overwhelmingly positive

Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) shares rose on Monday as the quiet period ended and Wall Street research firm started coverage, with analysts overwhelmingly positive on the Intel (INTC) spin-off.

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale initiated coverage on Mobileye (MBLY) with a strong buy and $50 price target, noting that it is the "pioneer and undisputed market leader" for advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS, in the automotive industry.

"A combination of fast-paced ADAS adoption, deeper penetration of a $40B [total addressable market], and rebound in auto production as supply chain constraints dissipate provide the foundation for ~40% sales [compound annual growth rate] from 2022-26," Gesuale wrote in a note to clients.

Gesuale added that in addition to Mobileye (MBLY) being a growth stock, it has "proprietary solutions and high barriers" to entry create an attractive model that supports gross margins in the ~70% range, 30-40% EBITDA margin range, and annual [free cash flow] generation at ~$400M."

Mobileye (MBLY) shares rose more than 3% to $29.32 in premarket trading.

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill started coverage on Mobileye (MBLY) with a buy rating and $40 price target, noting that the company created a "first-mover advantage" in computer vision system-on-a-chips for ADAS more than 10 years ago and is still moving up the technology stack.

"Over the next five years, we expect MBLY to benefit from what we believe is the inevitable transition to semi-autonomous and eventually fully-autonomous vehicles, with design wins already secured with several leading [car makers]," Gill wrote in a note to clients.

Gill added that the transition could increase the average selling price and content per vehicle.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak started coverage with an outperform rating and $41 price target, noting the company's growth is being driven by higher content L2+ SuperVision.

This should drive ~32% revenue [compound annual growth rate] through 2026 and 37% EBITDA [compound annual growth rate] to ~$2.2B," Spak wrote.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh started covering Mobileye (MBLY) with a buy rating and $35 price target, noting that it has roughly 70% market share of the camera-based ADAS market and it is now targeting consumer AD and commercial markets.

"The company has built deep relationships with most major auto OEMs, and has a strong product portfolio," Rakesh wrote in a note to clients, adding that the company could go after a potential $480B total addressable market.

Last week, investment firm Baird started covering Mobileye (MBLY) with an outperform rating and a $36 price target, noting it gives investors an "excellent base for growth" as automated driving features continue to expand.