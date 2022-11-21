Silo plans to start study of compound SPU-21 for rheumatoid arthritis

Nov. 21, 2022 8:13 AM ETSilo Pharma, Inc. (SILO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medical Research Laboratory: Portrait of Latin and Black Young Scientists Using Microscope, Digital Tablet, Doing Sample Analysis, Talking. Diverse Team of Specialists work in Advanced Lab

gorodenkoff

  • Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) said it plans to start a pilot study of its novel joint homing peptide called SPU-21, targeting rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
  • The three-month study will test the binding affinity of the peptide in healthy human and RA synovial tissue surrounding joints and tendons, the company added.
  • Silo expects initial data from the trial in Q1 2023.
  • "SPU-21 was shown to inhibit arthritic progression in a preclinical animal model, so we are proceeding to advance our research into human synovial tissue, where we will first assess binding affinity," said Silo CEO Eric Weisblum.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.