Silo plans to start study of compound SPU-21 for rheumatoid arthritis
Nov. 21, 2022 8:13 AM ETSilo Pharma, Inc. (SILO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) said it plans to start a pilot study of its novel joint homing peptide called SPU-21, targeting rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
- The three-month study will test the binding affinity of the peptide in healthy human and RA synovial tissue surrounding joints and tendons, the company added.
- Silo expects initial data from the trial in Q1 2023.
- "SPU-21 was shown to inhibit arthritic progression in a preclinical animal model, so we are proceeding to advance our research into human synovial tissue, where we will first assess binding affinity," said Silo CEO Eric Weisblum.
