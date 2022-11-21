Workers at BP's (NYSE:BP) Rotterdam refinery, the company's biggest in Europe, will not help restart operations unless their wage demands are met, Dutch union leaders said Monday.

BP (BP) has almost completely stopped fuels production at the refinery after suffering an uncontrolled steam outage; the company has been carrying out planned maintenance at the refinery since September, and a key gasoline-making unit has not returned to operation as planned.

The leader of the CNV union said workers would help fix the problems from the steam outage but not assist the resumption of refining operations unless a new Wednesday noon ultimatum is met.

Workers at the Rotterdam refinery began a "work to rule" action a week ago after failing to agree on a new contract that has been under negotiation since April.

The workers are seeking a package that includes a 9.5% wage increase, citing current Dutch inflation rates above 14%, while BP (BP) has offered a 5% raise and a one-off €4K bonus.

The 400K bbl/day Rotterdam oil refinery is Europe's second largest and is an important supplier of diesel to northern Europe.

