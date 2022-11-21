Verra Mobility announces $100M share repurchase program and debt management initiative
- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) to repurchase up to $100M of its class A common stock over the next eighteen months.
The company also announced its intention to reduce its leverage to a target net debt ratio of 3.0x to adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2023 and to mitigate the risk of increased cash interest payments through several available options, potentially including, paying down debt and exploring interest rate risk management alternatives.
"We remain committed to delivering value to our stockholders through a disciplined and flexible capital allocation strategy. Our announcement today of a new $100 million share repurchase program alongside our intent to reduce net leverage to 3.0x during these unique interest rate environments, highlights our balanced capital allocation approach focused on the tremendous cash flow capacity of our business," said David Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Verra Mobility.
