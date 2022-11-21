Reunion Gold names Richard Howes as new President and CEO
Nov. 21, 2022 8:17 AM ETReunion Gold Corporation (RGDFF), RGD:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Reunion Gold (OTCQB:RGDFF) stated Monday that Richard (Rick) Howes has been appointed as company's new president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
- Howes replaces interim CEO Carlos Bertoni, who will be retiring from the management team on transition.
- With over 39 years of experience in the mining industry, Howes most recently has served as CEO of Dundee Precious Metals.
- "Our exploration team continues to successfully expand the known gold mineralized footprint at our Oko West project in Guyana. In parallel with this, we continue to de-risk the project in preparation for the next stages of development, with the goal of maximizing our strategic options in the future. As an experienced and successful mining executive, Rick is particularly well suited for this role," commented Executive Chairman David Fennell.
Comments