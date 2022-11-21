Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), and Melco Resorts (NASDAQ:MLCO) were among notable pre-market decliners on Monday as fears of lockdowns fester in China.

In the latest development in the country’s handling of the pandemic, three elderly residents of Beijing reportedly died of the virus. The deaths were the first on the mainland to be recorded since the spring. Per Johns Hopkins, daily infection rates are nearing levels last marked amid early 2022 lockdowns as well.

Amid the rising case numbers, major cities like Guangzhou, Zhengzhou, and Shijiazhuang have re-imposed temporary lockdown measures. The geographic spread of the cities locked down suggests the wide dispersion of cases. For Beijing, the site of the latest deaths, residents have been urged to stay home while many schools and businesses closed their doors.

The concerns over lockdowns in the capital city spilled over to the Macau SAR, which had benefited from hopes of loosening restrictions in recent weeks. Shares of Las Vegas Sands (LVS) -1.91%, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) -3.62%, and Melco Resorts (MLCO) -5.79%, MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) -0.93% fell sharply in Monday’s premarket.

Macau-specific casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF) (OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY) (OTCPK:SCHYF), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF) (OTCPK:MCHVY), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF) (OTCPK:SJMHY), and Studio City International (MSC).