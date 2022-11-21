Cargill names Brian Sikes as president, succeeding Dave MacLennan

Cargill on Monday said Brian Sikes was appointed president and CEO of the closely held food company, effective January 1. He succeeeds Dave MacLennan, who will be executive chair of Cargill's board.

Sikes currently is Cargill’s chief operating officer (COO), helping to oversee its long-term strategy. Sikes held leadership roles in the United States, Canada and Europe, and was head of the company’s Talent Center of Expertise.

“As Cargill continues to navigate dynamic global markets, both operational excellence and a clearly articulated vision driven by purpose and values will define the company’s success, and there is no better person than Brian to lead Cargill,” MacLennan said in the announcement.

MacLennan joined the company in 1991 and served in multiple executive roles, including CFO and COO, before becoming the company’s chairman and CEO in 2013.