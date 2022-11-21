5 stocks to watch for Monday: Disney, Domino’s Pizza, J. M. Smucker and more
Nov. 21, 2022
Stocks showed weakness in Monday's premarket trading, as investors start a holiday-shortened Thanksgiving week. The dip follows an uncertain stretch of trading of the past several days, with Wall Street looking for direction after a sharp rebound seen earlier this month. Here are several stocks to watch for Monday:
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) rose in premarket trading after announcing a major leadership change. The entertainment giant revealed that former CEO Bob Iger will return to the chief executive role, as Bob Chapek leaves the position. On the news, DIS jumped 9% before the opening bell.
- A change in the firm's top position also impacted Builders FirstSource (BLDR). The supplier of structural building products revealed the resignation of CEO Dave Flitman in order to accept another professional opportunity. Company executive Dave Rush will serve as interim CEO, while BLDR launches a formal search for a new chief executive.
- Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) has reportedly signed an agreement with General Motors (GM) to buy 800 Chevy Bolts to be used as delivery vehicles. According to the Wall Street Journal, the EVs will be used at 37 locations owned by DPZ and hundreds of franchisees.
- J. M. Smucker (JPM) reported a quarterly profit that topped expectations and raised its full-year forecast. The packaged food maker's Q2 revenue climbed almost 8% from last year to reach $2.21B. Looking ahead, JPM predicted adjusted EPS of $8.35-$8.75, compared to its prior outlook of $8.20-$8.60.
- Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is the focus of complaints filed against it by employees at a plant in Illinois. The accusations, leveled along with the United Auto Workers, relate to safety concerns at the EV maker's facility in Normal, Illinois. RIVN has disputed the charges.
In other major business news, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced late Friday, receiving more than 11 years in prison after being convicted of defrauding investors.
