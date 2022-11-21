First Wave BioPharma announces private placement
Nov. 21, 2022 8:16 AM ETFirst Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) has entered into a securities purchase agreement for the issuance and sale of pre-funded warrants to purchase ~4.17 shares of its common stock and warrants up to ~8.33M shares at an effective purchase price of $0.60/share for the gross proceeds of ~$2.5M.
- The warrants have an exercise price of $0.7685/share, will be exercisable upon the receipt of stockholder approval and will expire 5 and 1.5 years from the initial exercise date.
- The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 23, 2022.
