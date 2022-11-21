Sabre subsidiary proposes offering of $535M senior notes
Nov. 21, 2022 8:25 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) subsidiary has proposed an offering of $535M of senior secured notes.
- The notes will be guaranteed by Sabre Holdings and each subsidiary that borrows under or guarantees Sabre GLBL's senior secured credit facility.
- Precise timing, size and terms of the offering are subject to market conditions and other factors.
- Net proceeds from the sale, along with cash on hand, will be used for the repayment of approximately $536M aggregate principal amount of debt under Sabre's Term Loan B (scheduled to mature in 2024).
