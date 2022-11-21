TransAct secures orders for over $10M from global slot machine manufacturer

Nov. 21, 2022 8:26 AM ETTransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) has received orders for more than $10M from a global slot machine provider for the company’s industry leading Epic Edge casino printer.
  • These orders represents an ~300% increase in volume for this single global customer over the same period in 2022.
  • The delivery for these orders is expected over the first three quarters of 2023.
  • “An order of this magnitude signals immense confidence in our products and our ability to deliver them in a timely fashion, which could not be more important in the Casino market today,” said Bart C. Shuldman, CEO of TransAct Technologies 

