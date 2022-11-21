Comerica raised to Outperform at RayJay on attractive risk-reward profile

  • Comerica (NYSE:CMA) stock advanced 1.6% in Monday premarket trading after Raymond James analyst Michael Rose upgraded shares of the regional lender to Outperform from Market Perform as its fundamentals look "solid" ahead of a potential recession, he wrote in a note.
  • With the rate-sensitive CMA stock trading over 6% lower from a month ago, Rose believes it's presenting an attractive entry point, even though management indicated after Q3 results a near-term peak in net interest margin as well as normalizing credit costs heading into 2023.
  • "We see its strong capital/liquidity position, density in both attractive/stable markets, historically strong asset quality, and hedging strategy providing downside NIM/NII protection if/ when the Fed pivots," the note read.
  • Rose's Outperform rating contrasts from the Quant's Hold rating but converges with the average Wall Street analysts' Buy rating.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Seeking Profits, meanwhile, viewed Comerica stock as a Hold as a peak in net interest margin and a decline in deposits represent issues.

