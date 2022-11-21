MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares slipped on Monday even as KeyBanc Capital Markets started coverage on the NoSQL company, highlighting several positives for the Dev Ittycheria-led company.

Analyst Michael Turits started covering MongoDB (MDB) shares with an overweight rating and $215 price target, noting that the company has "durable long-term growth" in the $15B non-relational database markets as applications continue to move to the cloud.

"While Mongo faces ongoing near-term macro headwinds to its 65% consumption-business, we are modeling [fiscal 2024] below the Street to incorporate that risk," Turits wrote in a note to clients. "We see Mongo as a long-term secular leader within the substantial $80B [database] market with non-relational growth driven by the shift to the cloud and need for flexible data handling and horizontal scalability, and see MDB as a compelling 'look across the valley' stock."

MongoDB (MDB) shares fell nearly 4% to $153.70 in premarket trading.

Turits added that MongoDB (MDB) is the leading document database, thanks to its database-as-a-service initiative with Atlas, as well as self-hosted delivery, with Enterprise Advanced. And even though its developer data platform has expanded to support different use cases, included graph, time-series and key-value, it only has a 1% share in the $80B database management system market.

"We see opportunity for rapid share gains with Mongo the leading independent vendor in the fast-growing $15B non-relational DBMS (23% CAGR) and $39B cloud DBaaS (26% CAGR) subsegments, where Mongo has 6% and 1% share, respectively," the analyst added.

Turits also noted that MongoDB (MDB) is likely to benefit as it differentiates its document database, where it competes with the likes of Amazon (AMZN) Web Services Document DB, Microsoft (MSFT) Azure Cosmos DB and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Firestore.

Last month, investment firm Morgan Stanley noted that software stocks have underperformed, including MongoDB (MDB), but that significant risk had been "priced in."