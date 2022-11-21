Chicago Fed National Activity Index dips turns negative again in October

Nov. 21, 2022 8:34 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

  • October Chicago Fed National Activity Index: -0.05 vs. +0.17 in September (revised from +0.10).
  • The index's three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, moved down to +0.09 in October from +0.19 in September.
  • Three of the four broad categories of indicators used to construct the index made negative contributions in October, and three categories deteriorated from September.
  • The CFNAI Diffusion Index, which is also a three-month moving average, fell to +0.13 in October from +0.25 in September.
  • Production-related indicators contributed -0.05 to the CFNAI in October vs. -0.02 in September. Industrial production declined 0.1% after rising 0.1% in September.
  • Sales, orders, and inventories category moved down to -0.01 in October from +0.07 in the previous month.
  • Employment-related indicators contributed -0.02 in October vs. +0.10 in September.
  • On Friday, October's leading indicators dropped more than expected

