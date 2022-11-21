Biotricity stock rises on surpassing $10M in annual revenue run rate
Nov. 21, 2022 8:43 AM ETBiotricity, Inc. (BTCY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) said it surpassed $10M in annual revenue run rate.
- The company added that it delivered revenue growth in 9 out of the last 10 consecutive quarters.
- Last week, Biotricity reported its FQ2 results, which had missed analysts estimates, despite revenue rising about 32% Y/Y.
- "I am committed to continuing to drive growth and realize our potential. Our focus remains on providing the cardiac health market with disruptive, superior digital and AI technology at competitive pricing with unrivaled support to our customers and physician partnerships," said Biotricity Founder and CEO Waqaas Al-Siddiq.
- On Nov. 18, Biotricity said that its strategy is to strengthen cash flow, reduce capital expenditures, capture market share, and drive top-line growth. The company noted that it was cross- and up-selling its full suite of cardiac monitoring products.
- BTCY +7.55% to $1.14 premarket
