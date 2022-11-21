Activist Trian said to take Disney stake, wants board seat - report

Nov. 21, 2022

A Walt Disney World entrance arch gate in Orlando, Florida, USA.

JHVEPhoto

  • Activist investor Trian Fund Management is said to have purchased a more than $800 million stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) earlier this month after the entertainment giant's Q4 results.
  • The activist fund, run by famed investor Nelson Peltz, wants a board seat and is advocating for the company to make operational improvements and reduce costs, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar.
  • The Trian disclosure comes as Disney announced Sunday night that it brought back former CEO Bob Iger as its new chief, replacing Bob Chapek.
  • Trian doesn't believe that Iger should be back in control of Disney, according to the WSJ report.
  • Disney shares jumped 10% in premarket trading as analysts and industry praised Iger's surprise return as CEO.

