Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) rose 4.7% in premarket trading Monday after the engineering and construction services firm reported earnings and revenue that were higher than Wall Street’s forecast.

The company’s adjusted earnings – which don’t include restructuring and transaction costs, and other one-time items – were $1.80 a share for fiscal Q4, beating the consensus estimate by $0.03.

Revenue rose 8.3% from a year earlier to $3.88 billion in the quarter, beating the estimate by $50 million.

Jacobs (J) last week touted its role in the successful launch of NASA’s first Artemis mission to send a rocket around the moon and back to Earth. The company oversees all the ground operations of the mission.

In September, Jacobs said President and COO Bob Pragada would succeed Steve Demetrio as CEO and join the company’s board, effective in January.

Jacobs (J) this year has declined 9.7% through Nov. 18, compared with a 17% drop for the Standard & Poor's 500 index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha columnist Laura Starks rates Jacobs (J) as a Hold on the company's because of its dividend. Contributor GS Analytics has a Buy rating on Jacobs (J) because of its growth prospects.