On Holding runs higher after Goldman Sachs turns bullish

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) traded higher on Monday after Goldman Sachs upgraded the footwear stock to a Buy rating from Neutral on the expectation for rapid growth.

Analyst Richard Edwards and team noted that core franchises for On Holding like the Cloud running shoes and the Roger all-day trainers have gained strong traction within the running community.

Goldmans' bull thesis on ONON: "Attractive business model, supported by mega trends: 1) we expect On’s strong product proposition centred on innovation to drive continued rapid growth and best-in-class gross margins 2) On is set to benefit from structural tailwinds as Sportswear fashion market penetration rises and 3) shift to DTC provides strong margin tailwinds."

The price target on ONON doled out by Goldman of $28 reps more than 60% upside for shares. The 52-week high for the stock is $46.74.

Shares of ONON rose 3.37% premarket to $17.50.

The Wall Street analyst ratings scorecard on On Holdings shows 9 Buy-equivalent ratings, 3 Hold-equivalent ratings and 1 Sell-equivalent rating.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on ONON is at Hold.