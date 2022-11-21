Citius Pharmaceuticals secures $3.6M through NJEDA

Nov. 21, 2022 8:46 AM ETCitius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) to participate in more commonly known as the Net Operating Loss Program, and will receive $3.6M in non-dilutive capital through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.
  • As a pre-revenue business, this program allows to convert certain losses from operations into tangible working capital today, supporting its ongoing R&D efforts.
  • Citius expects to receive the funds by late 2022 or early 2023.
  • "This non-dilutive funding will provide added cash runway as we advance a late-Phase 3 trial for Mino-Lok®, a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido, and a recently submitted biologics license application for I/ONTAK. " said Jaime Bartushak, CFO of Citius.

