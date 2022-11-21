Raymond James downgraded four managed care companies, including the leading industry players UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) and Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), citing a list of growing headwinds such as the uptick of viral diseases, flu, RSV, and COVID.

“The “Triple Threat” of the flu, RSV, and COVID continues to worsen as we head into winter months,” the analysts led by John Ransom wrote, adding that its impact will lead to higher-than-expected medical loss ratios in Q4.

While flu and RSV cases have risen far higher than the pre-pandemic levels, the severity of RSV cases, in particular, appears to have exceeded that during the previous years, Ransom and the team noted.

As other reasons for the downgrades, the analysts cited the adverse impact from several upcoming policy outcomes, including Medicare Advantage (MA) Advanced Notice and a “less than ideal 2023 setup” following tough comps in 2022 when MLRs/utilization remained low.

The analysts also pointed to the general consensus that “the combination of mostly ideal factors in 2022” is unlikely to repeat.

Despite the downgrades, the analysts remain constructive on UnitedHealth (UNH) and Cigna (CI). Lowering the rating on Cigna (CI) to Outperform from Strong Buy with a $370 per share target, Raymond James noted the company’s low exposure to Medicare Advantage and the robust performance of its pharmacy benefit manager, which is expected to profit from a potential biosimilar upside in 2023.

With a similar rating decision but a $615 price target on UnitedHealth (UNH), the analysts highlighted the “offsets from its diverse revenue streams, the tail effect from $20B of YTD M&A, and some offset from its fee for service exposure in Optum Health.”

Despite positives on the long-term setup of primary care provider Oak Street Health (OSH) and mid-cap managed care company Alignment Healthcare (ALHC), the analysts downgrade the stocks to Market Perform from Outperform, citing the near-term risk from their 100% focus on MA.

“The good news is that most of these ambiguities/potential negatives should clear in January or February,” they added.

However, the firm maintained the Outperform rating on pharmacy retailer CVS Health (CVS), citing its valuation and “hedged” exposure to higher flu/COVID cases where drug store earnings expected to offset the medical trend at its insurance arm Aetna.

CVS Health (CVS) has underperformed its rivals, UnitedHealth (UNH) and Cigna (CI), this year with a ~7% decline, as shown in this graph.