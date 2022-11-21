Optinose prices $50M stock offering

Nov. 21, 2022 8:52 AM ETOptiNose, Inc. (OPTN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN) has priced the stock offering of 26.32M shares and accompanying warrants at a combined price of $1.90 per share.
  • Gross proceeds is estimated to be ~$50M, the ENT-focused pharmaceutical company said on Monday.
  • Total 26.32M warrants will be issued that have an exercise price of $2.565 per share, exercisable within five years following the date of issuance.
  • Also, underwriters have been granted an overallotment to purchase up to an additional 3,948,000 shares.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including the commercialization of XHANCE.
  • Closing of the offering is expected on Nov. 23, 2022.
  • Stock is down 14% in pre-market trading on Monday.

Comments

