Fidelity National Financial's F&G to start trading as part of planned spinoff

Nov. 21, 2022 8:52 AM ETFidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • The common stock of F&G Annuities & Life, a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), is set to start trading Monday on a when-issued basis on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FG WI."
  • The move was in connection with the planned spinoff announced in mid-March, when Fidelity National (FNF) planned to distribute 15% of F&G's common stock to FNF shareholders as a dividend.
  • Upon the expected completion of the distribution on December 1, FNF shareholders of record will receive 68 shares of F&G common stock for every 1K shares of FNF common stock they held as of the close of business on November 22, the record date.
  • Regular-way trading of F&G common stock on the NYSE is expected to begin on December 1, Fidelity National said.
  • Previously, (Nov. 18) Fidelity National Financial to buy Black Knight's TitlePoint business for $225M.

