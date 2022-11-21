MMAT, EAF and ELP among pre market gainers
- Imago BioSciences (IMGO) +105% as Merck agrees to acquire for over $1B in cash.
- Sotera Health (SHC) +31% after jury finds Sterigenics unit not liable for woman's cancer.
- SeaStar Medical Holding (ICU) +27%.
- Meta Materials (MMAT) +16%.
- Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) +7%.
- WeTrade Group (WETG) +13% on $120M agreement with Vmade Tech.
- GrafTech International (EAF) +13%.
- Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) +11% announces exclusive, global license agreement for Chlamydia Vaccine candidate development from The University of Texas Health San Antonio.
- Biotricity (BTCY) +10% on surpassing $10M in annual revenue run rate.
- LumiraDx (LMDX) +10%.
- The Walt Disney Company (DIS) +10% as analysts, industry, praise Bob Iger's surprise return as CEO.
- NWTN (NWTN) +10%.
- SaverOne (SVRE) +9% Osem-Nestle expands installation of the SaverOne protection system across its fleet.
- Apyx Medical (APYX) +9%.
- SOBR Safe (SOBR) +7% to air nationally on CNN, Fox Business, CNBC and Bloomberg.
- F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) +6%.
- Lion Group Holding (LGHL) +6%.
- SomaLogic (SLGC) +5%.
