Jourdan acquires adjacent mining claims
Nov. 21, 2022 8:56 AM ETJourdan Resources Inc. (JORFF), JOR:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Jourdan Resources (OTCQB:JORFF) has acquired an additional 138 mining claims adjacent to its other lithium mining properties located north of Val d’Or, Quebec.
- As consideration for the acquisition, Jourdan paid an aggregate cash payment of $50K and granted to the vendors net smelter return royalties affecting the claims transferred by such vendors ranging from 0.25% to 0.5%, payable up to a maximum of $1M in the aggregate.
- “We are very pleased to announce this strategic acquisition of the additional claims, which borders our current land position." said Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan.
