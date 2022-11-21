Jourdan acquires adjacent mining claims

Nov. 21, 2022 8:56 AM ETJourdan Resources Inc. (JORFF), JOR:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Jourdan Resources (OTCQB:JORFF) has acquired an additional 138 mining claims adjacent to its other lithium mining properties located north of Val d’Or, Quebec.
  • As consideration for the acquisition, Jourdan paid an aggregate cash payment of $50K and granted to the vendors net smelter return royalties affecting the claims transferred by such vendors ranging from 0.25% to 0.5%, payable up to a maximum of $1M in the aggregate.
  • “We are very pleased to announce this strategic acquisition of the additional claims, which borders our current land position." said Rene Bharti, CEO of Jourdan.

