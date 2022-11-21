Blue Water surges on licensing deal for potential oral Chlamydia vaccine
Nov. 21, 2022 9:08 AM ETBlue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) signed an exclusive, global license agreement with The University of Texas Health San Antonio to develop an oral Chlamydia vaccine candidate.
- Chlamydia is a common sexually transmitted infection caused by a bacteria.
- The company said the novel vaccine candidate — which uses a live attenuated Chlamydia strain, Chlamydia muridarum — was developed in the laboratory of Guangming Zhong, at UT Health San Antonio.
- After oral delivery of the vaccine, C. muridarum was able to colonize in the gastrointestinal tract of mice and induce transmucosal protection against genital tract Chlamydia infection. This happened without altering the gut microbiota or the development of gut mucosal resident memory T cell responses to a non-chlamydial infection, according to the company.
- Blue Water noted that currently, there is no vaccine available to prevent chlamydia infection, and the main treatment are antibiotics.
- "Chlamydia vaccines have historically been challenging to produce, but our novel approach has demonstrated strong results in mouse models, which we believe will translate into a human vaccine candidate," said Zhong.
- BWV +7.02% to $1.22 premarket Nov. 21
