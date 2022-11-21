Sculptor Capital upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse as détente reached
Nov. 21, 2022 9:03 AM ETSculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse analyst Bill Katz upgraded Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) to Outperform as he views the company's recent resolution of books and records legal filing by its former CEO and the formation of a special committee to explore potential transactions as favorable outcomes.
- The two developments indicate that the corporate governance dispute with former management has likely reached a détente and the board appears willing to consider strategic options regarding comments made by founder and former CEO San Och about third-party interest in Sculptor (SCU).
- Katz has calculated a new $12.50 modified sum-of-the parts target prices based on a 50% standalone value ($12) and 50% probability of sale ($13), which 2024E comparable fee-related earnings per share estimate and value associated with the balance sheet and net present value of future performance fees.
- Still, SCU stock has slipped 0.9% in Monday premarket trading.
- Credit Suisse's Outperform rating on SCU clashes with the Quant rating of Sell and is more bullish than the average Wall Street rating of Hold.
- On Nov. 14, the SA Quant system warned that Sculptor (SCU) is at high risk of performing poorly.
