Williams-Sonoma, RH ratings reined in at Barclays amid consumer spending concerns

Shares of home furnishings retailers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) and RH (NYSE:RH) declined on Monday as Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih stepped to the sidelines.

Yih indicated that a deteriorating macro picture is adversely impacting home furnishings retailers, amplified by the category’s outsized pandemic benefit. She explained that consumers, many of whom are tightening their belts broadly, are diverting discretionary dollars into service-oriented sectors and experiences rather than items like home goods.

“We believe that slowing inventory turns will ultimately manifest in decelerating, and potentially negative, sales in a contracting housing cycle,” Yih told clients on Monday. “While we commend high-end home furnishings retailers, [Williams Sonoma] (WSM), [RH] (RH), and [Arhaus] (ARHS) for having navigated through COVID, we now believe the macro forces of a slowing housing cycle, will be too overwhelming to overcome despite strong company-specific execution.”

Both Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and RH (RH) were downgraded from a Buy to Hold-equivalent rating, with home furnishing spending over “the next 12 to 24 months” expected to remain under pressure. Williams-Sonoma (WSM) shares fell 1.54% in premarket trading while RH (RH) stock slipped 2.35%.

