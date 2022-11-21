Rhythm Pharma wins label expansion for obesity therapy in U.K.
Nov. 21, 2022 9:15 AM ETRhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Commercial-stage biotech Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) announced Monday that the British authorities expanded the marketing authorization for its weight loss therapy Imcivree (setmelanotide) to add patients with the rare genetic disorder Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS).
- The decision by Britain’s Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) allows the company to market Imcivree for the treatment of obesity and control of hunger linked to BBS, which is estimated to affect about 2,500 people in the U.K. and EU.
- Rhythm (RYTM) intends to work with the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) to secure coverage for Imcivree in the country.
- Read: In August, Bank of America upgraded the company to Neutral from Underperform, citing Imcivree launch in the U.S., where it is indicated for chronic weight management in certain rare genetically-driven diseases of obesity.
Comments