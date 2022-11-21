Rare Element Resources awarded $4.4M grant from Wyoming Energy Authority
Nov. 21, 2022 9:16 AM ETRare Element Resources Ltd. (REEMF)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Rare Element Resources (OTCQB:REEMF) said it had been awarded a $4.4M grant from the Wyoming Energy Authority (WEA) for the company’s rare earth element processing and separation demonstration plant project in Upton.
- The grant is a cost reimbursement award for future expenditures related to the project, and is also supported by the U.S. Department of Energy.
- The total project cost is about $44M, with $21.9M awarded by the Department of Energy.
- The rare earth processing and separation plant project is nearing the final design review milestone, which is expected to be complete by the end of this year.
- The WEA was created in 2020 by the Wyoming State Legislature by merging the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority and the Wyoming Pipeline Authority.
