Playtika taking $25M minority stake in Turkey's Ace Games
Nov. 21, 2022 9:16 AM ETPlaytika Holding Corp. (PLTK)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) has agreed to make a $25M minority investment in recently founded Turkish game developer Ace Games.
- Ace Games is the maker of Fiona's Farm, a free-to-play mobile game combining some popular mobile game aspects (match-3, farming, decoration and narrative).
- The company was founded by Hakan Bas, co-founder of the developer of mobile hits Toy Blast and Toon Blast.
- “Our investment in Ace Games is an important milestone in the execution of our new games investment strategy as Playtika continues to seek exposure to high-growth potential game IP in cost-effective ways,” said Playtika (PLTK) CEO Robert Antokol.
