A rail strike could threaten the U.S. economy in December

The odds for a rail strike in the U.S. increased on Monday after one of the largest railroad labor unions voted down a tentative agreement with rail management.

The SMART transportation division of conductors voted against a proposed tentative labor agreement and the BLET union of engineers said it will honor the picket line of any strike. The BMWED, which represents the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees, is scheduled to strike on December 5 with The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen if nothing develops on the negotiations front.

The Association of American Railroads estimated that a strike would cost the economy $2B per day. A rail strike could disrupt the retail industry and giants like Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Home Depot (HD) if domestic trucking rates accelerated again. FedEx (FDX) and UPS (UPS) could also be impacted, although both shippers have said they have plans to reroute packages if necessary. Economists warn that an extended rail strike could impact food prices and be another contributor to inflation in the U.S.

Congress and the White House are expected to look for ways to avoid a rail strike in December during the heart of the holiday season.

