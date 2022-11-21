Pitney Bowes ticks higher on report of activist investor pushing for changes
Nov. 21, 2022 9:17 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) rose 1.1% in premarket trading on a report that an activist investor wants the company to evaluate its capital allocation and e-commerce strategy.
- Hestia Capital, which owns a 6.9% stake in Pitney Bowes, has had some discussions with the company and suggested a sale of some its underperforming businesses, according to a Reuters report, which cited people familiar.
- It's not clear if Hestia will try to run a proxy contest to elect directors at Pitney Bowes (PBI), though the fund's chief Kurt Wolf has been in contact with some possible board candidates.
- Wolf is said to argue that Pitney Bowes (PBI) stock is trading at 70%-80% below what its divisions may be valued at on a standalone basis, Reuters said.
- Hestia may be known for its stake in GameStop, where it's candidate won a board seat in 2019.
- On Friday Pitney Bowes raised e-commerce services rate by 6.5% starting in the new year.
Comments