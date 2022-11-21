Pitney Bowes ticks higher on report of activist investor pushing for changes

  • Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) rose 1.1% in premarket trading on a report that an activist investor wants the company to evaluate its capital allocation and e-commerce strategy.
  • Hestia Capital, which owns a 6.9% stake in Pitney Bowes, has had some discussions with the company and suggested a sale of some its underperforming businesses, according to a Reuters report, which cited people familiar.
  • It's not clear if Hestia will try to run a proxy contest to elect directors at Pitney Bowes (PBI), though the fund's chief Kurt Wolf has been in contact with some possible board candidates.
  • Wolf is said to argue that Pitney Bowes (PBI) stock is trading at 70%-80% below what its divisions may be valued at on a standalone basis, Reuters said.
  • Hestia may be known for its stake in GameStop, where it's candidate won a board seat in 2019.
  • On Friday Pitney Bowes raised e-commerce services rate by 6.5% starting in the new year.

