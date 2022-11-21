Regions Financial cut to Market Perform at Raymond James, citing valuation gap
Nov. 21, 2022 9:26 AM ETRegions Financial Corporation (RF)KREBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) stock dropped 1.3% in Monday premarket trading after Raymond James analyst Michael Rose downgraded the bank's stock to Market Perform from Outperform given its recent outperformance and widening valuation gap with its peers.
- "Plainly, we see many of the company's positive attributes, including the significant remixing of its loan portfolio/balance sheet since the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), solid asset sensitivity, high cash position/hedging program, our expectations for better than peer deposit betas similar to last cycle, and ongoing capital return, as appropriately reflected in RF shares at current levels," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.
- In the past six months, Regions (RF) stock has climbed almost 13% compared with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF's (KRE) 4.0% gain as seen in this chart.
- Further improvement on net interest income expectations will be "tougher to come by," Katz said, as the forward rate curve is at/near terminal levels.
- He also sees potential EPS headwinds from potentially higher loan loss provision if credit continues to deteriorate and headwinds to fee income, and slowing loan growth.
- Rose's Market Perform rating aligns with the SA Quant rating of Hold and diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
- SA contributor Seeking Profits, with a Hold recommendation on RF, sees the stock at fair value given its deposit attrition
