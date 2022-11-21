Kingsway Financial acquires LA-based Secure Nursing Service for $10.9M
Nov. 21, 2022 9:27 AM ETKingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) has purchased Secure Nursing Service, a privately-held company that employees healthcare professionals in per diem assignments and in short-term and long-term travel assignments in a variety of hospitals in southern California, for $10.9M, it said Monday.
- SNS, located in Los Angelis, California, had $19.7M of unaudited revenue and $2.6M of unaudited non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the 12-month period ending June 30, 2022.
- The deal consisted of the acquisition of SNS' assets and assumption of certain liabilities, financed with a combination of debt and cash. The SNS transaction marked the third such acquisition completed under the Kingsway Search Xcelerator Program.
- In reference to the deal's financing, Kingsway (KFS) subsidiaries Pegasus Acquirer Holdings LLC and Pegasus Acquirer LLC borrowed $6.5M in the form of a term loan and established a $1M revolve that was undrawn at close. The term loan expires on November 18, 2028.
- At the beginning of November, Kingsway acquired CSuite Financial for $8.5M.
