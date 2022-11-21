AbbVie, Genmab lymphoma therapy goes under FDA priority review
Nov. 21, 2022 9:29 AM ETGenmab A/S (GMAB), ABBVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Danish biotech Genmab A/S (GMAB) announced Monday that the U.S. FDA accepted its marketing application and granted priority review for lymphoma therapy epcoritamab, a bispecific antibody it co-develops with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).
- With the Biologics License Application (BLA), Genmab (GMAB) seeks FDA authorization for a subcutaneous form of epcoritamab for the treatment of relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
- Accepting the BLA, the regulator has granted May 21, 2023, as the target action date for its decision. The company’s BLA submission is based on data from the LBCL cohort of the pivotal EPCORE Phase 2 trial.
- In June 2020, AbbVie (ABBV) and Genmab (GMAB) agreed to collaborate on developing bispecific antibodies for cancer.
