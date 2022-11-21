Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass backed off his bearish rating on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) based upon the announcement of a new executive chairman.

The company announced former Domino’s Pizza CEO Patrick Doyle as executive chairman in the past week, with company management citing the appointment as a key factor in “unlocking growth.” Glass was very much in-tune with this take on the impact of Doyle’s accession to the board, removing his previous Sell rating, moving to Hold-equivalent.

“Doyle's reputation among shareholders is perhaps unrivaled in recent restaurant history, in our view. He presided over a more than 20-fold increase in DPZ's share price during his tenure (2010-18), making DPZ not only the best performing restaurant stock during that period but one of the best performers in the S&P 500,” Glass wrote. “In the near term, this catalyst will be reflected in a higher multiple. “Doyle's reputation, active board presence, and his substantial incentive package will likely manifest itself in greater shareholder engagement, broadening the

potential investor base where once we believed that interest was narrower than for most large cap peers in our coverage.”

Alongside the upgrade to “Equal-Weight,” Glass hiked his price target to $71 from a prior $56. Shares of the restaurant group rose 1.29% on Monday’s market open.

Read the company announcement regarding Doyle’s new role.