TuanChe plummets 57% on pricing $15M direct offering
Nov. 21, 2022 9:35 AM ETTCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- TuanChe (TC) has entered into a definitive agreement with investors for the purchase and sale of ~5.45M ADSs and warrants to purchase 5.45M ADSs, at a combined purchase price of $2.75 per ADS and the associated warrant.
- Each associated warrant is exercisable to purchase one ADS for $2.75.
- The warrant has a term equal to five years from the issuance date.
- Aggregate gross proceeds are expected to be ~$15M.
- Transaction is expected to close on or about November 23, 2022.
- Stock slumps 57% pre-market.
