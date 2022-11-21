TuanChe plummets 57% on pricing $15M direct offering

Nov. 21, 2022 9:35 AM ETTCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • TuanChe (TChas entered into a definitive agreement with investors for the purchase and sale of ~5.45M ADSs and warrants to purchase 5.45M ADSs, at a combined purchase price of $2.75 per ADS and the associated warrant.
  • Each associated warrant is exercisable to purchase one ADS for $2.75. 
  • The warrant has a term equal to five years from the issuance date.
  • Aggregate gross proceeds are expected to be ~$15M.
  • Transaction is expected to close on or about November 23, 2022.
  • Stock slumps 57% pre-market.

