Intuit to handle email marketing for NFL, expands relationship for another four years
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and The National Football League said Monday that they have expanded their official partnership in a four-year renewal deal through 2026.
As part of the expanded partnership, Intuit's Mailchimp becomes the official email marketing and automation sponsor for the NFL and later this season, QuickBooks will run a social campaign featuring some NFL players.
"We are doubling down on our partnership after experiencing the positive impact it's had on building awareness and purchase intent across our platform among the NFL’s highly engaged, and live-viewing sports fans.” - statement
Under partnership, TurboTax will continue to be the presenting sponsor of both the AFC and NFC Divisional games and the AFC and NFC Championship Games for the 2022 NFL season.
