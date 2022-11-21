Intuit to handle email marketing for NFL, expands relationship for another four years

Nov. 21, 2022 9:38 AM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and The National Football League said Monday that they have expanded their official partnership in a four-year renewal deal through 2026.

  • As part of the expanded partnership, Intuit's Mailchimp becomes the official email marketing and automation sponsor for the NFL and later this season, QuickBooks will run a social campaign featuring some NFL players.

  • "We are doubling down on our partnership after experiencing the positive impact it's had on building awareness and purchase intent across our platform among the NFL’s highly engaged, and live-viewing sports fans.” - statement

  • Under partnership, TurboTax will continue to be the presenting sponsor of both the AFC and NFC Divisional games and the AFC and NFC Championship Games for the 2022 NFL season.

