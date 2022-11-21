The U.S. Department of Energy said Monday it will give Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) a $1.1B grant to help the company keep operating the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant in California.

The plant's first reactor has been scheduled to be decommissioned in 2024 and the second in 2025, "but today's conditional award of credits, valued at up to $1.1B, creates a path forward for Diablo Canyon to remain open," the DoE said.

The DoE awards for Diablo Canyon are the first from a $6B program introduced this year to aid nuclear plants at risk of early retirement because they are unprofitable.

The federal money does not guarantee Diablo Canyon will stay open longer, but it is looking increasingly likely California will rely on the plant for at least a few more years.

The cash would allow PG&E (PCG) to pay back most of California's $1.4B loan for Diablo that state lawmakers recently approved at the urging of Governor Gavin Newsom.