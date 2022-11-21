Google Cloud weighs scrapping deal-value sales commissions - report
- Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud division may be scrapping some sales commissions based on deal values that played a part in some recent billion-dollar deals, The Information reports.
- The company incentivized Cloud sales teams to seal deals (including with multinationals such as Deutsche Bank and Sabre) with part of the sales commissions based on contract value, even if the full amount of the contract wasn't spent on Cloud services.
- Now in an environment of slowing cloud deals, senior sales leaders at the company have told managers to expect changes in how their staff gets paid next year, according to the report.
- Discussions around those changes have included eliminating the value-based commissions, it says.
- Last month, Google Cloud and Intel launched a co-designed chip intended to improve security and efficiency.
