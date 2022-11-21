General Motors' EV transformation plans win over Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities stayed bullish on General Motors (NYSE:GM) and its electronic vehicle transformation after taking in the auto giant's investor day event last week.

Analyst Dan Ives noted GM has already launched key vehicles and is set to release a number of new EV models over the next 12 to 18 months with the key part of the ramp being the efforts to scale and keep battery cell production plans on target.

"GM is taking a no excuse culture as the company, under Barra's vision, is driving the EV strategy and setting up Phase 2 of the EV strategy with a slew of new EV models and Ultium battery production set to be ready for prime time customer adoption with 1 million vehicles targeted to be produced by 2025 in North America and 2 million globally."

Crucially, the large investment into the new Ultium cell platform is expected to deliver drastically increased operating leverage for GM due to its skateboard platform, as well as provide a reliable and impressive powertrain for consumers.

Wedbush kept an Outperform rating on GM on Monday and lifted its price target to $46 from $42 to $46 reflecting increased confidence in the EV transformation story for 2023 and beyond.

Read more about GM's investor day reveals.