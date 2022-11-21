Surgery Partners prices $575M offering and $225M concurrent private placement

Nov. 21, 2022 10:09 AM ETSGRYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Surgery Partners (SGRY) prices its upsized underwritten public offering of $575M of its common stock at a public offering price of $24.50 per share.
  • Gross proceeds to Surgery Partners from the offering are expected to be ~$575M, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Surgery Partners.
  • Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $86.25M of its common stock, at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about November 23, 2022.
  • Company has agreed to purchase $225M stock in a concurrent private placement at the same public offering price per share as the purchasers in the underwritten public offering.
  • Stock down 8.8%

