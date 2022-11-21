Home Capital to be bought by Smith Financial for C$1.7B
Nov. 21, 2022 10:40 AM ETHome Capital Group Inc. (HMCBF), HCG:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Home Capital (OTCPK:HMCBF) (TSX: HCG) said Monday that it would be acquired by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith Financial Corporation (SFC) for an equity value of C$1.7 billion.
- Under deal terms, SFC's unit will acquire shares of Home Capital it does not already own for C$44.00 in cash.
- The offer price for Home Capital represents a 63% premium to its last closing price, and the deal includes a go-shop period extending until December 30, 2022, the companies said.
- The company may pay up to C$50 million in termination fees if it accepts a superior proposal, and SFC would pay a reverse termination fee of C$60 million to the company, if the deal gets terminated under certain circumstances.
- The deal is expected to close in mid-2023 and Home Capital said it intends to continue paying its regular dividends of C$0.15 per share in the ordinary course.
BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities are acting as Home Capital’s financial advisors and RBC Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to SFC.
