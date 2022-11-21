F-star Therapeutics gains after extending sale end date to Sino-Biopharma to Dec. 19
Nov. 21, 2022 10:44 AM ETF-star Therapeutics, Inc. (FSTX), SBHMYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) rose 6.2% after the company agreed to extend the termination date for its sale to Sino-Biopharma (OTCPK:SBHMY) by a month as it continues to work on U.S. national security approval.
- The parties agreed to extend the transaction end date to Dec. 19 from Nov. 19, according to an 8-K filing on Monday. The companies are in talks with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States or CFIUS and extended the end date to provide more time to satisfy the regulator.
- Earlier this month F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) announced that its planned sale to Sino-Biopharma was withdrawn and refiled with CFIUS. F-star disclosed in September that a CFIUS review of its sale to Sino-Biopharma moved into an extended review.
- China's Sino Biopharmaceutical's (OTCPK:SBHMY) unit invoX Pharma agreed to acquire F-star (FSTX) in a $161M all-cash deal in late June. The deal is expected to close in H2 2022.
Comments