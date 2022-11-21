Reflex plans to raise up to C$4.25M via units offering; board approves granting options

  • Reflex Advanced Materials (OTCPK:RFLXF) is undertaking a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to C$4.25M.
  • The company plans to sell units at C$0.40 per unit for gross proceeds of up to C$4M. Each C$0.40 unit consists of one non-flow-through common share and one non-flow-through warrant to buy one share at C$0.55.
  • The placement also comprises of units at C$0.55 per unit to raise gross proceeds of up to C$250M. Each C$0.55 unit consists of one flow-through common share and one non-flow-through warrant to buy one stock at C$0.65 per share.
  • Reflex plans to use the proceeds for exploration related activities and working capital, including repayment of debt.
  • In addition, Reflex said its board approved an equity incentive plan under which the company can issue options, RSUs, performance share units and deferred share units.
  • Reflex added that the board also approved the grant of 950K options, with an exercise price of C$0.43, and 2.8M RSUs to certain directors, officers and service providers of the company.

