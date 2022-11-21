DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares dove lower in mid-morning trading on Monday after a report from The Action Network that customer accounts were compromised.

According to the outlet, a number of customers were hit with sizable withdrawals and were locked out of accounts as hackers changed login details. The company acknowledged an account issue in a tweet late on Sunday evening via its customer support Twitter account.

“We are aware of reports of customers having issues with their accounts, and we are investigating,” the tweet read. “If any customers are having issues with their accounts, please contact Customer Experience Team at support@draftkings.com.”

The tweet received a number of angry replies from customers echoing the report’s allegations.

“Messaged the "24/7" support team multiple times as my money was being stolen,” one such reply read. “Could have easily been stopped in real time as I identified the scam immediately but no one was there on the 2 busiest sports betting days of the week.”

The number of accounts impacted by the hack was not disclosed. DraftKings' representatives did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha’s requests for comment.

Shares of the Boston-based online gambling company fell 10.23% shortly after the report’s publication.

