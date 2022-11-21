Barclays issued positive views on oncology-focused biotechs Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) on Monday after Merck (MRK) agreed to acquire Imago BioSciences (IMGO), a clinical-stage biotech-focused on bone marrow disorders.

Imago (IMGO) shares added more than 100% after the companies announced the all-cash deal worth more than $1B, which allows Merck (MRK) to access a potential myelofibrosis therapy called bomedemstat.

The acquisition marks the continuation of what appeared to be an uptick of biotech M&A activity in 1H 2022, Barclays analysts argued, noting that the deal implying about 100% premium to IMGO’s previous close is positive for the subsector in general.

Specifically, the firm notes that the transaction will have a positive read-through to biotechs focused on hematological malignancies such as Karyopharm (KPTI) and Prelude (PRLD), which are set to generate early-stage data in the near term for cancer candidates selinexor and PRT1419, respectively.

Karyopharm (KPTI) is scheduled to update Phase 1 data for Selinexor in myelofibrosis at ASH 2022, while Prelude (PRLD) expects to share Phase 1 solid tumor data for its MCL1 inhibitor PRT1419 in H1 2023.